Investigation into Gretchen Fleming’s Disappearance Continues, One Year Later

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board is adamant that the investigation into Gretchen Fleming’s disappearance is far from over. One year ago, a vigil was held for Fleming, who was last seen leaving a lounge in the early morning hours of December 4, 2022. Board keeps a candle in his office as a tangible symbol of the case, a constant reminder that the investigation is ongoing.

The 27-year-old Parkersburg High School graduate was reported missing her family on December 12, 2022. Although a person of interest, Preston Pierce, has been identified in multiple reports, Board has confirmed that Pierce has not been charged in connection with the case.

Over the past year, the Parkersburg Police Department has obtained search warrants and sent evidence for testing. Board emphasized the importance of conducting the investigation methodically, without being emotionally driven. Detective J.M. Zimmerman has stayed in regular contact with the family, providing updates on the progress of the case.

Fleming’s grandmother, Louise Fleming, has been vocal on social media, asking for continued support from the community. She expressed confidence in the efforts of the police and requested that people display banners, yard signs, and flyers to keep Gretchen’s memory alive.

As the anniversary of Fleming’s disappearance approaches, along with her birthday on Christmas Eve, Board hopes that anyone with information about the case will come forward. The $100,000 reward for information leading to Fleming’s location and return, as well as the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance, still stands.

If you have any information, please contact the Parkersburg Police Department at 304-424-8444 or Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at ppd.parkersburgwv.gov.