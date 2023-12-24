Joseph Parker Thanks Tyson Fury for Training Assistance

Joseph Parker expressed his gratitude towards his close friend and training partner, Tyson Fury, after securing a significant victory over Deontay Wilder. The former WBO heavyweight champion showcased his discipline and out-boxed Wilder, achieving an unexpected upset in the process.

Fury, the only other fighter to have defeated Wilder, had previously shared his advice and provided assistance to Parker ahead of the fight. Parker acknowledged the impact of Fury’s contribution, stating, “Tyson Fury gave us his time with sparring and was massively important.” He further expressed his respect for Wilder and the challenging nature of the contest, emphasizing the intense training he underwent to prepare for the bout.

Following his triumph, Parker credited the strategic approach, highlighting the significance of remaining calm and focused throughout the fight. He expressed his elation, exclaiming, “We got the win today, so Merry Christmas to us.”

Fury, showing his delight for Parker’s victory, shared an image of the win on Instagram, demonstrating his happiness for his friend and training partner. Parker recognized the magnitude of the achievement, stating, “This is massive and the best opponent I’ve ever faced.”

Looking ahead, Parker could potentially engage in a highly anticipated rematch against Anthony Joshua, a prospect that looms as a significant opportunity in his boxing career.

While Parker’s victory emerged as a significant milestone in his journey, it was duly accompanied his appreciation for the invaluable assistance provided Fury. The bond between these two athletes showcases the camaraderie and support within the boxing community, as competitors assist one another to achieve extraordinary accomplishments.