Park Myung Soo Opens Up About His Thrifty Shopping Habits

In a recent episode of KBS CoolFM’s ‘Park Myung-soo’s Radio Show’, Park Myung-soo shared some insights into his second-hand shopping adventures. The topic came up during a segment where listeners shared their stories.

One listener revealed, “I’m currently in the middle of a second-hand trade. While one trader has been incredibly kind, the other one lacks basic manners.”

Park Myung-soo, known for his down-to-earth personality, chimed in with his own experience, stating, “Celebrities, including BTS and yours truly, also engage in second-hand trading. It’s not just about saving money, but also about reducing waste and giving items new life. I see it as a positive thing.”

The radio host went on to share some of his thrifty shopping strategies, saying, “I try to maintain my anonymity when I go out for these trades. I always cover my face with a mask and a hat, just to be extra cautious. Even the clothes I’m wearing right now were acquired through second-hand trades. However, I have to admit that I mostly rely on delivery services for my purchases.”

While many might assume that celebrities exclusively indulge in high-end luxury goods, Park Myung-soo’s candid revelation sheds light on a more down-to-earth side of the industry. And with sustainability becoming an increasingly important issue, his approach to second-hand trading serves as an inspiring example for fans and listeners alike.

In a world where consumerism often encourages new purchases, it’s refreshing to see someone as influential as Park Myung-soo advocate for reducing waste and finding value in pre-loved items. As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”