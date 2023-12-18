Brunswick’s North Park Temporarily Closed for Lake Dredging Project

Summary:

In a move aimed at enhancing the health of Healey Creek’s downstream waters, city officials in Brunswick have announced the temporary closure of North Park for a period of approximately 12 months starting from January 2. The closure is necessary to facilitate a dredging project that will involve the removal of sediment and debris from the park’s lake. The initiative is expected to significantly improve the quality of the lake and surrounding waterways. Although the closure will impact park-goers, officials have expressed their gratitude for the community’s understanding and patience as they work towards improving the park for future generations. North Park, a 65-acre recreational space located along Grafton Road, offers several amenities such as a playground, fishing pier, and two miles of picturesque walking, jogging, and biking trails. The city plans to reopen the park as soon as the dredging project is completed.

