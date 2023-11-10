Man Convicted of Rape After Assaulting Woman in Munster

A Park Forest man has been found guilty of raping a woman in Munster, according to recent court records. Corrie Westbrook, 31, assaulted the victim while she was on her couch during the night of April 17 and 18, 2021. The state’s case hinged on the victim’s testimony and a Snapchat video that captured the assault.

The trial, which took place in Lake County Judge Salvador Vasquez’s courtroom, started on Monday and concluded on Wednesday. The jury deliberated for just 25 minutes before reaching a verdict. This swift decision highlights the strength of the evidence presented the prosecution.

According to court documents, the victim had accompanied Westbrook to a bar and grill in Munster for dinner and drinks. However, her memory became hazy, and she reported experiencing intermittent lapses in recollection. She recalled a stranger asking if she was okay as she left the establishment.

The victim’s next memory was waking up on her couch as Westbrook tried to wake her hitting her face. She then remembers engaging in a conversation with an unfamiliar person. Unfortunately, due to her state of consciousness, she could not provide her consent when Westbrook performed oral sex on her. Subsequently, she lost consciousness again and woke up later to find Westbrook raping her.

Upon regaining full awareness, the victim confronted Westbrook, who denied any wrongdoing. Not long after, she received a video capturing the assault. Surveillance footage from a Ring camera at her residence showed the couple leaving the premises in the evening and returning later, with the victim displaying signs of impairment.

Westbrook will face a sentencing hearing on December 21 before Judge Vasquez. He could be sentenced to three to 16 years in prison for this level three felony conviction.

FAQ:

Q: What was Corrie Westbrook convicted of?

A: Westbrook was convicted of raping a woman in Munster.

Q: What evidence was presented in the trial?

A: The prosecution relied on the victim’s testimony and a Snapchat video capturing the assault.

Q: What is the potential prison sentence Westbrook faces?

A: Westbrook could be sentenced to three to 16 years in prison for this crime, which is classified as a level three felony.