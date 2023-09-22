Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires Stake in Netflix

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC recently acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. The wealth management firm purchased 673 shares of Netflix stock, valued at approximately $296,000. This acquisition is part of a larger trend, as other institutional investors and hedge funds have also been buying and selling shares of the company.

BlackRock Inc., one of the largest institutional investors, raised its holdings in Netflix 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC also increased its stake in the company 0.4% during the same period. State Street Corp and Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD also added to their holdings of Netflix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in the company 1.9% during the first quarter.

Insiders at Netflix have also been active in trading their shares. Director Richard N. Barton recently sold 500 shares at an average price of $443.07, while Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares at an average price of $450.19. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares in the last quarter, representing 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Despite these recent developments, Netflix’s stock price has been trading down 0.6%. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91. Netflix reported earnings of $3.29 per share for the last quarter, beating analysts’ estimates. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $8.19 billion, slightly lower than expectations.

Wall Street analysts have weighed in on Netflix’s prospects, with varying opinions. Some analysts have issued a “neutral” rating for the stock, while others have given it an “outperform” rating. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.44.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services, offering a wide range of TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games. The company delivers streaming content through various internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, and mobile devices.

Source: [MarketBeat](https://www.marketbeat.com)