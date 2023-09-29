Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Stake in Pinterest

Park Avenue Securities LLC, a financial services firm, has recently acquired a stake in Pinterest, Inc, according to their 13F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). During the second quarter, Park Avenue Securities purchased 12,592 shares of Pinterest stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Pinterest is a popular social media platform that allows users to discover and save ideas for various interests. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PINS.

In its most recent earnings report released on August 1st, Pinterest exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the quarter, surpassing consensus estimates $0.06. Despite reporting negative net margin and return on equity, Pinterest generated significant revenue of $708.03 million, exceeding analysts’ projections.

Equities research analysts are optimistic about Pinterest’s future prospects, predicting that the company will achieve a positive earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal year.

Park Avenue Securities LLC’s decision to acquire shares in Pinterest reflects their confidence in the company’s potential for growth and profitability. By investing in Pinterest, they believe in its ability to generate value for shareholders over time.

This article provides an overview of Park Avenue Securities LLC's acquisition of Pinterest shares and highlights Pinterest's positive earnings report.

