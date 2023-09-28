Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Stake in Pinterest

Park Avenue Securities LLC recently acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. during the second quarter. The institutional investor purchased 12,592 shares of Pinterest’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. This move adds to the growing list of institutional investors and hedge funds that have bought and sold shares of the company.

One such investor, Vanguard Group Inc., increased its stake in Pinterest 1.9% during the first quarter. The firm now owns over 50 million shares of Pinterest’s stock, valued at $1.23 billion. BlackRock Inc., Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD, Amundi, and Macquarie Group Ltd. are among the other institutional investors that have increased their positions in Pinterest.

Shares of Pinterest opened at $26.07 on Thursday, with a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a beta of 1.03.

In terms of financial performance, Pinterest reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. The company posted a positive EPS of $0.06, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of a negative EPS of $0.10. Pinterest also reported revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter.

Insider activity has also been notable at Pinterest. Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, while SVP Naveen Gavini sold over 52,000 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Pinterest, with varying price targets and ratings. Barclays and Wells Fargo & Company are among the firms that have reviewed the stock.

Overall, Pinterest continues to attract attention from both institutional investors and analysts. With its visual discovery engine and advertising capabilities, the company is well-positioned for further growth in the future.

