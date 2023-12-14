Investigation Launched Following Tragic Death of Actress Amidst Gérard Depardieu Sexual Misconduct Accusations

A tragic incident has sparked an investigation into the death of French actress Emmanuelle Debever, who was among the women accusing renowned movie star Gérard Depardieu of sexual misconduct. The Paris prosecutor’s office announced on Thursday that an investigation has been opened into the circumstances surrounding Debever’s death.

Earlier in 2019, Debever had taken to Facebook to reveal that Depardieu had allegedly groped her in 1982 while they were working together on the film “Danton.” On November 29th, Debever’s partner reported to the police that she had left their home after leaving behind a distressing note. Subsequently, Debever jumped from a bridge into the Seine river in Paris. Rescue teams provided emergency care and transported her to a hospital, but unfortunately, she passed away on December 7th at the age of 60.

Coinciding with this tragic event, a French national TV channel, France 2, aired an investigative documentary that delved into multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Gérard Depardieu. The documentary included footage from a trip Depardieu made to North Korea in 2018, where he was caught making obscene remarks and gestures. These allegations add to the existing investigation into Depardieu, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault since December 2020, reportedly at his Paris home, actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. Depardieu has vehemently denied any criminal wrongdoing.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has cited Debever’s accusations against Depardieu as a reason for opening an investigation into the cause of her death. This is a standard procedure in France when the cause of death is uncertain or suspicious.

The French investigative news website, Mediapart, has also made public allegations that Depardieu has harassed, groped, or sexually assaulted a total of 16 women. These incidents are said to have taken place primarily during film shoots between 2004 and 2022.

Depardieu’s lawyers have categorically denied all claims made against their client, dismissing them as baseless accusations. As the investigation progresses, the truth behind these allegations and the circumstances surrounding Emmanuelle Debever’s tragic death are yet to be determined.