Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo Abandons Social Media Platform Due to Concerns Over Misinformation and Toxicity

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has made a decisive move, choosing to distance herself from X. Formerly known as Twitter, Hidalgo referred to the platform as a “gigantic global sewer.” Her decision was prompted her belief that X is contributing to the erosion of democracies through the widespread dissemination of abusive content and misinformation.

Initially, Twitter experienced a significant setback in 2022 when billionaire Elon Musk acquired the platform and initiated a series of layoffs, including the removal of many content moderators. Under its new identity as X, the platform has faced scrutiny and lost prominent advertisers due to allegations of inadequate measures to combat antisemitism.

Hidalgo’s departure from X was announced in a comprehensive post written in both English and French. She expressed concerns about manipulation, disinformation, and the targeting of marginalized groups such as scientists, climatologists, women, and liberals. Hidalgo stated that X, despite its initial commendable purpose of facilitating access to information, has transformed into a catalyst for exacerbating conflicts and tensions intentionally.

The controversial mayor, known for her ambitious agenda to transform Paris into a cycling capital, has generated both admiration and criticism on social media. The hashtag #SaccageParis (WreckParis) has been used users to voice dissent regarding perceived endless construction and unattractive work sites throughout the city.

Hidalgo’s decision to abandon X stemmed not only from her concerns regarding the platform’s toxicity but also because of her recent publicized visit to Tahiti. Critics argued that the trip, supposedly related to an examination of a 2024 Olympics surfing site, fell outside her jurisdiction and instead allowed her to visit her daughter who resides there. Opponents and X users seized the opportunity to denounce her actions using the #TahitiGate hashtag.

By distancing herself from X, Hidalgo has taken a stand against the platform’s perceived shortcomings. She refuses to endorse what she characterizes as an “evil scheme” and advocates for a more responsible and positive digital space.

