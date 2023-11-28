Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo Quits Controversial Social Media Platform

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced her departure from Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, labeling it a “global sewer” and a threat to democracy. Hidalgo expressed her concerns in an op-ed published in the French newspaper Le Monde, describing X as a “weapon of mass destruction of our democracies” and accusing it of promoting misinformation, anti-Semitism, and racism.

Although the mayor faced personal attacks and criticism on X, she highlighted that her decision to leave the platform was driven her growing concerns about the platform’s negative influence on society. Hidalgo’s departure adds to a growing list of high-profile figures who have expressed dissatisfaction with X since Musk took over in 2022. However, a mass exodus has yet to occur.

While some politicians, such as EU industry chief Thierry Breton, have opted to join alternative social networks while maintaining their X presence, the City of Paris account will remain active on X. Notwithstanding this decision, organizations like the US public radio network NPR and the German anti-discrimination agency have chosen to leave the platform entirely.

Hidalgo’s departure highlights the broader debate surrounding the role and impact of social media platforms on public discourse and democracy. As X and other platforms continue to face scrutiny over their responsibility in combating hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content, individuals and organizations are grappling with the decision to either stay and engage or withdraw from these platforms altogether.

In order to foster healthier online environments and promote civic engagement, it is essential to address the challenges posed platforms like X. This requires a collective effort from internet users, platform developers, and policymakers to establish guidelines, policies, and accountability measures that ensure the responsible use of social media while respecting democratic principles.

