Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo Takes a Stand Against Online Toxicity

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo made a bold move on Monday stepping away from the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and denouncing it as a “gigantic global sewer.” Hidalgo believes that platforms like X are detrimental to democracies around the world due to the spread of abuse and misinformation.

Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter went through significant changes, resulting in the rebranding as X. However, the platform faced criticism for its failure to address antisemitism, leading to the departure of major advertisers and condemnation from the White House. Hidalgo further criticized X, accusing it and its owner of intentionally exacerbating tensions and conflicts, promoting manipulation and disinformation, and launching attacks on various social groups, including scientists, climatologists, women, and liberals.

Hidalgo’s decision to distance herself from X comes as no surprise considering her past experiences with social media. As the driving force behind the campaign to make Paris a cycling capital, Hidalgo constantly faced a barrage of both support and criticism on platforms like X. Hashtags like #SaccageParis (WreckParis) emerged, with some users expressing their discontent with the city’s ongoing infrastructure projects.

In response to the criticism, Hidalgo posed a thought-provoking question: should we continue to engage with a medium that has turned into a global sewer? As a Socialist politician who garnered only 1.7% of the vote in her failed bid for the French presidency in 2022, she refuses to endorse what she considers an evil scheme.

Hidalgo has also faced scrutiny for a recent trip to the French island of Tahiti, where she allegedly visited a 2024 Olympics surfing site. Critics argue that the trip was beyond her jurisdiction and questioned the use of taxpayer funds. This incident led to the emergence of the #TahitiGate hashtag, with users and opposition politicians taking the opportunity to lambast Hidalgo.

While her decision to leave the toxic environment of X may be seen some as a form of disengagement, Hidalgo’s actions remind us of the importance of holding social media platforms accountable for their role in shaping public discourse and promoting positive dialogue.