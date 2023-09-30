Paris Jackson Claps Back at Critical Comments About Her Appearance

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, is not one to stay silent when faced with negative comments on social media. Recently, after attending the Christian Louboutin “Rouge Stiletto” Beauty Event during Paris Fashion Week, she shared a video of herself on the red carpet on Instagram. Unfortunately, this resulted in a barrage of critical remarks about her appearance.

Comments included statements about her looking older than her age and not meeting certain beauty standards. However, some supporters pointed out that the lighting may have played a role in intensifying her look. They also advocated for treating her with kindness, regardless of her age or appearance.

In response to these criticisms, Paris Jackson posted a video on social media, appearing without makeup and with her hair in a messy bun. She called out those who had made negative comments about her looking “old and haggard” and asserted that she is only 25 years old. She refused to let the comments bring her down and expressed gratitude for her youth, despite any perceived imperfections.

This isn’t the first time that Paris Jackson has confronted negative comments about her appearance. Previously, when she posted a tribute video to her late father, she inadvertently showed her armpit hair. Trolls in the comments wasted no time in accusing her of unhygienic habits. In response, Jackson clarified that she hadn’t shaved her armpits for years and that she wasn’t trying to show them off. She emphasized that she was simply showcasing her jawline.

Paris Jackson’s ability to speak up against online criticism serves as a reminder that everyone deserves to be treated with kindness and respect, regardless of their appearance or personal choices.

