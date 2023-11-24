Paris Hilton’s company cuts ties with social media platform X

Paris Hilton’s company, 11:11 Media, has decided to sever its partnership with the social media platform X due to concerns of pro-Nazi content on the site, according to CNN. The move comes after Elon Musk, the CEO of X, faced criticism for his apparent embrace of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The decision was made 11:11 Media’s president and COO, Bruce Gersh, who stated that they immediately pulled their advertising campaign from the platform. This action was taken in response to Musk responding to a post that propagated hatred against Jewish people and supported the conspiracy theory of the “great replacement.”

Media watchdog group Media Matters For America also reported that X had placed advertisements next to pro-Nazi content, which led to further outrage from advertisers. As a result, many brands have chosen to suspend their ad campaigns on the platform.

This move 11:11 Media comes just a month after X announced a partnership with Hilton’s media brand to introduce new video and commerce features. However, it remains unclear whether the pause of the ad campaign indicates the end of the partnership between Hilton and X.

Paris Hilton, known as the “queen of pop culture,” joins a growing list of major brands that have distanced themselves from X, including Disney, Apple, and IBM. These companies have suspended their ads on the platform in response to Musk’s controversial tweet.

As the fallout from this controversy continues, it raises important questions about content moderation and ethics on social media platforms. Advertisers and businesses are increasingly concerned about aligning their brands with platforms that tolerate or promote hate speech and conspiracy theories.

FAQ

Q: Why did 11:11 Media cut ties with X?

A: 11:11 Media cut ties with X due to concerns of pro-Nazi content on the platform and Elon Musk’s apparent embrace of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Q: Which brands have suspended their ads on X?

A: Major brands such as Disney, Apple, and IBM have suspended their advertising campaigns on X in response to Elon Musk’s tweet and concerns over the platform’s content moderation policies.

Q: What does this controversy highlight?

A: This controversy raises important questions about content moderation and ethics on social media platforms, as businesses become increasingly concerned about aligning their brands with platforms that tolerate or promote hate speech and conspiracy theories.