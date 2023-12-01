Paris Hilton Shares Positive Update on Britney Spears’ Well-Being

Following Britney Spears’ recent headline-making Instagram video, celebrity Paris Hilton spoke out about her friend’s current state of mind during an appearance on the TV show ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ Although Spears’ unusual online behavior has raised concerns among fans, Hilton assured that the pop star is doing well.

In the interview, Hilton revealed that she recently dressed up as Spears for Halloween, to which the singer responded positively. “She loved it, and it was so much fun dressing up as her,” Hilton shared with enthusiasm.

When asked about Spears’ overall well-being, Hilton expressed her love and support for the troubled artist. “She’s doing great, I love her so much, she’s such an angel,” Hilton reassured.

The video segments posted Britney Spears on her social media accounts have drawn attention due to their unconventional nature. Only days before the whispered “good morning” video, Spears shared clips of herself dancing with kitchen knives, further fueling concerns about her mental health. However, Hilton’s comments have provided some reassurance to fans worried about the pop star’s welfare.

Despite the ongoing speculations surrounding Spears, many fans have shown their unwavering support for her. On the official account of the TV show, where Hilton’s interview aired, fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and encouragement for both Hilton and Spears.

While the full context of Spears’ recent behavior may still be unclear, Hilton’s positive update on her well-being offers a glimmer of hope to fans who have expressed concern for the pop star’s mental state. Time will tell how the situation unfolds, but for now, it seems that Spears has a strong support system in her friend Paris Hilton.

