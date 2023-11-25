Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Share Exciting News: Expecting Baby Number Two!

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have some big news to share this Thanksgiving. The celebrity couple took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their second child, a daughter named London. In the heartwarming post, Hilton shared a photo of a pink Peter Pan collared baby shirt with the name London embroidered on the front, along with heart sunglasses and a stuffed animal.

The announcement left fans wondering whether the baby has already been born or is still on the way. While the exact details remain unclear, Hilton’s family and friends wasted no time showering her with love and congratulations. Her aunt, Kyle Richards from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” commented on the post with pink heart emojis, and supermodel Naomi Campbell also offered her well wishes.

Hilton and Reum, both 42 years old, tied the knot in November 2021 after a year-long courtship. The couple already share a son, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January. In a TikTok video, Hilton excitedly tells her niece and nephew about the arrival of their new cousin, adding to the joyous anticipation surrounding their growing family.

This announcement contrasts with the more secretive approach the couple took with their first child. In a teaser for the upcoming season of Hilton’s reality series “Paris in Love,” she and Reum reveal how they kept Phoenix’s existence a secret, initially. While Reum wanted to share the news with their loved ones, Hilton preferred to keep it under wraps, given her desire for a sense of privacy that she hadn’t experienced before.

The couple also discussed their plan if paparazzi discovered their son’s birth while they were at the hospital. Hilton expressed her hope that no one at the hospital would leak the news, suggesting they pretend Phoenix is their nephew if anyone recognized them. This reveals the lengths they went to protect their son’s privacy during those early days.

With this joyful announcement, Hilton once again invites her fans into her personal journey of motherhood. Her dedication to maintaining privacy amidst the public eye serves as a reminder that sometimes the most precious aspects of life are best kept a secret until the right moment.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When is Paris Hilton’s second child due?

The exact due date of Paris Hilton’s second child has not been revealed. The announcement on Instagram did not provide specifics on the baby’s expected arrival.

2. What is the name of Paris Hilton’s second child?

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have chosen the name London for their second child, a daughter.

3. How many children do Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have together?

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have one son, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January. They are now expecting their second child.

4. How did Paris Hilton and Carter Reum keep their first child’s birth a secret?

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum decided to keep their first child’s birth a secret, even from their family and close friends, to maintain a sense of privacy. They went to great lengths to avoid any leaks or paparazzi attention during those early days.

5. What is the significance of the name Phoenix for Hilton’s firstborn?

The significance behind the name Phoenix for Paris Hilton’s first child has not been disclosed publicly.