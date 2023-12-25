Paris Hilton, known for her extravagant lifestyle and social media presence, once again took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of how she celebrates the holidays. While showcasing her sexy attire, the 42-year-old model stirred controversy over the relationship between her son and her dog.

In a now-deleted video, Hilton referred to her beloved dog as her son’s sister, sparking debates about the dynamics of their family unit. Critics argued that treating a dog as a sibling to a human child potentially blurs the boundaries of human-animal relationships.

The video, which showed the dog affectionately licking the baby’s face, received mixed reactions from Hilton’s followers. While some praised her for embracing her pets as part of her family, others voiced concerns about hygiene and boundaries.

Amidst the controversy, Hilton’s holiday lingerie photoshoot also caught attention. The self-proclaimed inventor of the selfie took pride in her self-portraits, garnering over 1.5 million likes and 11 thousand comments from her followers.

However, it is worth noting that Paris Hilton’s claim to be the pioneer of the selfie is inaccurate. The true origin of the selfie dates back to 1839 when Robert Cornelius took the first self-portrait, standing motionless for 15 minutes in front of a camera in his Philadelphia lamp store.

As Paris Hilton continues to make headlines with her extravagant lifestyle and controversies, her social media presence remains a platform for her to engage with her fans and maintain her status as a cultural icon.