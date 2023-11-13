Paris Hilton Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with a Romantic Gesture

Paris Hilton recently shared a romantic gesture on social media to celebrate her wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum. The 42-year-old star took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their special day, posting a photo of a stunning heart-shaped bouquet of roses that she sent to her husband.

The bouquet featured a variety of pink shades, adding a touch of elegance to the heartfelt surprise. Alongside the image, Paris expressed her love and appreciation for her husband, saying, “Happy anniversary baby, I love you. So beautiful.”

In addition to the floral arrangement, Paris also shared throwback photos from their wedding day, conveying her gratitude and happiness. She wrote, “Before 2021, 11:11 was just my favorite time of day. Now it’s the anniversary of one of the best days of my life. Happy 2 year anniversary my love! Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day. So happy and grateful for this beautiful life we are building together. Love you so much Dada.”

Paris and Carter, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their son Phoenix earlier this year. Paris has expressed her desire to have a baby girl in the future, sharing that it is something they often talk about and think about.

Motherhood has brought immense joy and fulfillment to Paris’s life. She describes her little baby boy as her world and expresses gratitude for her loving and loyal husband. Paris couldn’t be happier in this new phase of her life, embracing the roles of mother and wife with open arms.

FAQ:

Q: When did Paris Hilton and Carter Reum get married?

A: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married in 2021.

Q: How did Paris Hilton celebrate her wedding anniversary?

A: Paris Hilton celebrated her wedding anniversary sending a heart-shaped bouquet of roses to her husband.

Q: What did Paris Hilton say about her husband in her Instagram post?

A: Paris Hilton expressed her love and appreciation for her husband, stating that he makes her feel like the luckiest girl in the world every day.

Q: Do Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have children?

A: Yes, they have a son named Phoenix who is nine months old.

Q: Does Paris Hilton want to have a baby girl in the future?

A: Yes, Paris Hilton has expressed her desire to have a baby girl someday.