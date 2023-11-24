Paris Hilton Celebrates the Arrival of Her Baby Girl

Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Thursday to share an exciting announcement with her followers. The socialite and her husband, Carter Reum, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named London. Hilton posted a photo of a vibrant pink two-piece outfit adorned with their newborn’s name and a pair of heart-shaped glasses. The ensemble was completed with a handmade crocheted rabbit.

Expressing her gratitude, Hilton captioned the post, “Thankful for my baby girl.” This joyful news comes after the couple welcomed their first child, son Phoenix Barron, earlier this year via surrogate.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Hilton hinted at the possibility of expanding their family even further, expressing her eagerness to have another baby. While she admitted her obsession with her son, she was particularly enthusiastic about the idea of having a baby girl.

Reflecting on her experience as a mother, Hilton shared, “It’s exciting to have this next phase in my life and to have this little angel who brightens up my day every morning. His smile simply melts my heart. He’s my best buddy, and I’m just obsessed.”

Hilton also took to TikTok to involve her niece and nephew in the excitement of their new family member. In a playful video, she asked them about their thoughts on their “new cousin,” to which her nephew hilariously responded, “You have two babies?” Paris confirmed the presence of two adorable little ones in her life.

The arrival of baby London has undoubtedly brought priceless moments to the Hilton-Reum family, as Paris expressed in the caption of her TikTok video: “Family is everything.”

While Paris Hilton is known for her glamorous lifestyle, she now embarks on an inspiring journey as a devoted mother of two. Her fans eagerly anticipate the heartwarming moments she will continue to share as she embraces this new chapter.

