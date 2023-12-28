Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Stunning at Christmas Party

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian made waves on social media with their extravagant fashion choices at Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party. The close friends took to the faux snowy slopes in couture gowns, creating a viral moment that captured everyone’s attention.

The star-studded event, part of the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve tradition, was a magical winter wonderland. Kim’s backyard was transformed into an enchanting setting with carefully chosen decor that created an all-white ambiance. Wood accents added warmth to the space, while shimmering lights added a touch of magic.

Paris Hilton arrived in style, wearing a tiara and a sequin gown, exuding elegance and grace. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, stunned in a light-blue floor-length Mugler dress that perfectly complemented the snowy landscape. The duo proved once again that they are not afraid to push boundaries when it comes to fashion.

But it wasn’t just Paris and Kim stealing the spotlight at the party. North West, Kim and Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter, made a stylish statement of her own. Paying tribute to her father, North donned his iconic Balmain jacket from the 2016 Met Gala. The striking design turned heads on the red carpet, and it seems North has inherited her father’s sense of style.

Kim proudly shared her daughter’s fashion choice on social media, showcasing her admiration for North’s nod to her father’s fashion legacy. The jacket held sentimental value and proved that even at a young age, North is already making bold fashion statements.

The Christmas party was a night to remember, filled with glitz, glamour, and a touch of winter magic. Paris, Kim, and North gave us a glimpse into their world of high fashion and made us all wish we were there to witness the elegance firsthand.