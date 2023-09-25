Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Share Wedding Pictures: A Simple and Elegant Affair

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have recently shared their wedding pictures on Instagram, and their ensembles have caught everyone’s attention for their simplicity and elegance. Parineeti looked stunning in a cream Manish Malhotra lehenga with intricate geometrical art work, paired with emerald jewelry. The highlight of her wedding look was her long veil, embroidered with Raghav’s name in Hindi. Parineeti’s minimal bridal mehendi also added to the charm of her overall appearance.

The couple tied the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, surrounded close family members, a few friends, and influential politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The wedding ceremony was a beautiful affair, with the couple taking their pheras in the presence of their loved ones.

Parineeti and Raghav will be having a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30, following their intimate wedding ceremony. The couple has been receiving a lot of love and blessings from their well-wishers, and their wedding pictures have been widely shared and appreciated on social media.

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was among the selected guests at the wedding, shared his joy and memories of designing Parineeti’s outfits for the special day. He expressed his love and congratulations to the couple and mentioned their discussions about the wedding look and the intricate details of the outfits.

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding has been a dreamy event, filled with love and simplicity. The couple has been showered with blessings and good wishes as they embark on their journey as Mr. and Mrs. Their beautiful wedding pictures will be cherished for a lifetime, capturing the joy and love shared on their special day.

