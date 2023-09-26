Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to Host Wedding Reception in Chandigarh

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently got married in a beautiful destination wedding in Udaipur, surrounded their loved ones. Now, the couple is all set to host a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30th. A photo claiming to be the invitation for their reception has been circulating online, featuring a picture of Parineeti and Raghav from their wedding.

According to reports, the couple will be hosting two receptions, one in Delhi for politicians and another one in Mumbai for Parineeti’s friends in the entertainment industry. Parineeti and Raghav shared stunning photos from their wedding, wearing matching ivory outfits and looking like a perfect match made in heaven. They expressed their joy in a heartfelt message, stating that they’ve been waiting for this day for a long time and they are thrilled to finally be Mr. and Mrs.

After their grand wedding celebrations in Udaipur, the couple was spotted at the Delhi airport, posing for the paparazzi. Parineeti wore a yellow kurta set, while Raghav opted for a kurta and pant look with a jacket. Social media has been buzzing with unseen pictures and videos from inside the wedding, further adding to the excitement of their fans.

It’s clear that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been a dreamy affair, filled with love and joy. Their upcoming wedding reception in Chandigarh promises to be another memorable event, bringing together their close friends and family to celebrate their union.

