New Picture from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Festivities Surfaces on Social Media

A new picture from the haldi ceremony of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding has surfaced on social media. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen smiling wholeheartedly, while Raghav sits her side. Parineeti is wearing a bright pink dress with a white headband and golden chandelier earrings, while Raghav is in a white kurta pyjama covered in haldi. They are seated under a beautiful canopy of flowers, surrounded their friends and family.

The couple, who got engaged in Delhi in May, recently flew to Delhi from their wedding destination, Udaipur. Their pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, followed a Sufi night with close friends and family. Then, they headed to Udaipur for a mehendi ceremony, haldi, and a Bollywood sangeet. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony was attended many notable personalities, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra.

Parineeti also shared a special video on her social media from the wedding ceremony. In the video, she can be seen laughing and giddy as Raghav makes his way to the wedding arena accompanied his guests.

This picture and video have been widely shared on social media platforms, garnering attention and well wishes for the newly married couple.

Sources:

– IANS