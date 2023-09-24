Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Mehndi Ceremony Pictures Surface Online

Social media is abuzz with pictures from Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s mehndi ceremony. The couple recently tied the knot in Udaipur, and their wedding festivities have been making headlines. The pictures show Parineeti looking stunning in her mehndi attire and Raghav all smiles as he heads towards the wedding venue with his baraatis.

Among the guests at the wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party. However, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra was missing from the celebrations. It’s still unclear if she attended the wedding. Other Bollywood stars like Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, who were expected to be present, also missed the wedding due to personal commitments.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and former tennis player Sania Mirza were among the attendees at the wedding ceremony. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, along with his wife and actor Geeta Basra, also made it to Udaipur to celebrate the couple’s big day.

The wedding festivities kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed the mehndi ceremony and a 90s-themed Bollywood sangeet in the evening. The couple arrived in Udaipur with their families and were seen enjoying the celebrations.

Pictures of a vintage car at the wedding venue have also sparked speculation that it was meant for the newly married couple. The red-colored vintage car, adorned with decorations, added a touch of glamour to the event.

Source: Hindustan Times, Bollywood Buzz