Parents Sue Snapchat Over Alleged Role in Teen Drug Deaths

Parents of teenagers who died from drug overdoses are suing Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, claiming that the social media platform enables drug dealers to reach minors. The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s features, such as automatically deleted messages and geolocation functionality, make it attractive to drug dealers and facilitate the illicit drug trade.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2022, now includes over 60 parents who lost their children to drug overdoses allegedly facilitated Snapchat. The parents argue that Snapchat’s design and policies increase its revenues but put young people at risk. They accuse the company of choosing profits over the safety of its users.

The parents and their legal representatives believe that lawsuits like this are necessary to hold social media companies accountable for the harm caused on their platforms. They also hope that these lawsuits will encourage companies like Snapchat to make their platforms safer for young users.

One parent, Amy Neville, had no idea that her son could be exposed to drugs on Snapchat. She and her husband thought they had prepared their son for social media use, but they were unaware of the dangers. Neville’s son, Alexander, became addicted to drugs after obtaining them on Snapchat. He passed away shortly after seeking treatment for his addiction.

Another parent, Samuel Chapman, believes that the lawsuit is the most effective way to prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies. Chapman lost his son, Sammy, to a fentanyl-laced pill obtained through Snapchat. He argues that Snapchat’s algorithms are responsible for connecting drug dealers with minors and that disabling these algorithms would help protect young users.

The parents involved in the lawsuit see it as a way to bring attention to the issue of drug sales on social media platforms and to advocate for safer online environments for teenagers. They hope that their actions will prompt legislative changes and stricter regulations on social media companies.

