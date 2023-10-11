Parents Urged to Delete Children’s TikTok and Instagram Accounts to Reduce Exposure to Violent Extremist Content

Parents have been advised to consider deleting their child’s TikTok and Instagram accounts to minimize the risk of exposure to violent extremist content. Jewish schools in Sydney and New York have sent messages to parents regarding their children’s online exposure and the need for vigilance. Jewish Care Victoria has also posted online instructions for parents on discussing the war in Israel and distressing images found online.

Child psychologists and cybersafety experts support this recommendation, highlighting that platforms like TikTok and Instagram can be dangerous for children as they may not have the tools to understand and cope with violent and disturbing materials. Social media companies are not always effective at blocking extremist content from being shared, leading to concerns that such content may be circulated widely various groups.

In light of the ongoing conflict in Israel, many parents are monitoring their children’s social media consumption. The impact of the conflict and the distressing images being circulated can have long-term psychological effects on children. Jewish schools have been issuing warnings to parents and encouraging them to delete problematic apps from their children’s phones.

There is an upcoming event organized the United Jewish Education Board aimed at educating parents on how they can support their students and themselves during the war. Psychologists agree that for children, especially those already experiencing anxiety and depression, avoiding social media can be beneficial as it can prevent further distress.

Deleting social media accounts is an individual decision that parents should make based on what they believe is best for their family. However, given the potential harm to Jewish people, it is crucial for parents to stay informed and take appropriate steps to protect their children from exposure to violent extremist content.

Source: The Age