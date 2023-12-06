Majority of Parents Call for Stronger Measures to Protect Children Online

A recent study conducted the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) has revealed that over 75% of parents believe that technology companies and the government need to take more responsibility in protecting children from dangerous online content. The survey, which involved over 700 parents in the United States, highlighted growing concerns about the potential risks children face when interacting with strangers online and the negative effects of social media and artificial intelligence.

The study found that 82% of parents with children under the age of 18 expressed concerns about their children’s safety while using popular websites and apps, with 38% of parents being extremely concerned. These figures showed an increase of 10 percentage points from the previous year, indicating a growing unease among parents regarding online risks. Additionally, 89% of parents expressed concerns about the potential negative impact of social media on their children’s development. Interestingly, the study also revealed that 77% of parents are anxious about the safety risks posed artificial intelligence.

The NYSPCC survey highlighted the widespread belief among parents that technology companies and the government are not doing enough to protect children from inappropriate online and social media content. A striking 76% of parents surveyed indicated that technology companies need to improve their efforts in this area, while 73% felt that the federal government should hold these companies more accountable for providing better safeguards. The survey also revealed that 75% of parents are concerned that their children may access websites containing pornography.

Furthermore, the study shed light on the challenges parents face in monitoring their children’s online activities. Only 39% of parents reported frequently monitoring their children’s internet usage, with 23% admitting that they do not monitor their children’s activities as much as they think they should. This lack of monitoring was attributed to various factors, such as children not being online, parents trusting their children’s judgment, and the use of parental controls.

The survey also highlighted a lack of awareness among parents regarding the risks of sextortion, with only 52% of parents being familiar with this serious internet crime. Furthermore, many parents expressed concerns about popular apps allowing companies and individuals to track their children’s locations and display inappropriate content through advertising.

In conclusion, the survey conducted the NYSPCC emphasizes the urgent need for stronger measures to protect children from online dangers. Parents are increasingly worried about the risks associated with their children’s online activities and feel that technology companies and the government must play a more active role in safeguarding children. With the proliferation of technology in our daily lives, it is crucial to address these concerns and prioritize the well-being of children in the digital age.