Schools Advise Parents to Delete Social Media Apps Amid Concerns of Disturbing Hostage Videos

Schools in Israel, the UK, and the US are urging parents to delete social media apps from their children’s devices out of concerns that Hamas militants may broadcast or disseminate disturbing videos of hostages. According to a message from a Tel Aviv school’s parent’s association, they expect videos of hostages “begging for their lives” to appear on social media platforms. The association has requested parents to remove apps such as TikTok from their children’s phones due to the difficulty of containing this content online.

Hamas has warned that it will post videos of hostage murders on social media if Israel targets people in Gaza without warning. There are additional fears that terrorists may exploit social media algorithms to specifically target such videos to followers of Jewish or Israeli influencers, using psychological warfare on Israelis, Jews, and their global supporters.

In light of these concerns, Jewish schools in the US are also advising parents not to share related videos or photos that may emerge and are encouraging the deletion of social media apps during this time. One school in New Jersey sent an email to parents, recommending the disabling of apps such as Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and TikTok. The school emphasized the graphic and often misleading information found online, which further increases the fears of students.

Some schools in the UK are also instructing students to delete social media apps during safety assemblies. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X have not yet responded to requests for comment on how they are addressing the increase in videos being posted online or schools’ request for app deletion. X has acknowledged that it has seen an increase in daily active users in conflict areas and has taken action against posts containing graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct.

However, misinformation continues to spread on social media platforms, including X. Videos that have been widely shared, claiming to show events related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, have turned out to be either from video games or unrelated situations entirely. In response to the dissemination of misinformation, the European Union has warned both X and Meta (which includes Facebook) about the penalties for allowing disinformation to circulate and has demanded a plan to combat the issue.

