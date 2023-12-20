Parents Express Sticker Shock Over Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists on TikTok

Parents are taking to TikTok to share their shock over their kids’ extravagant Christmas wish lists. The social media platform has become a space for parents to find community and possibly seek advice while showing off the over-the-top items their children are hoping to unwrap this holiday season.

TikTok creator and comedian Kameron “KC” Johnson started the trend three years ago posting his kids’ Amazon wish lists on his TikTok page. He humorously highlighted the lengthy lists he received and quickly gained internet fame for his comedic timing. Since then, other parents have joined in, flooding the app with their own stories of their children’s extravagant requests.

The trend is indicative of the impact of social media on kids’ holiday wishes, with data from WalletHub showing that 23% of buyers anticipate making a holiday purchase based on products seen on social media. TikTok, in particular, seems to have a significant influence on children’s gift preferences this year.

The hashtag #kidschristmasgifts on TikTok has amassed over 104.3 million views, with parents sharing fulfilled wishes and seeking advice on obscure requests. Some of the popular items requested Gen Z and Gen Alpha include Drunk Elephant skincare, Ugg slippers, and the $600 Dyson AirWrap.

These extravagant requests align with current TikTok trends, as one in every five teens admits to being on the app ‘almost constantly’, according to the Pew Research Center. The viral Stanley drink tumbler, Byredo Tree House candle, and Lululemon Belt Bag have all made CNET’s list of top gifts for teens this year.

As parents navigate their kids’ endless stream of requests based on viral trends, TikTok creator Kameron Johnson hopes to be a representation of their frustrations. He humorously captures the perplexity parents feel when faced with these extravagant wish lists, saying, “My daughter has a Christmas list – and I don’t get it.”

With the holiday season in full swing, TikTok continues to provide a platform for parents to share their experiences and find solace in the overwhelming world of kids’ Christmas wish lists.