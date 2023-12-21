Parents Share Outrageous Christmas Wish Lists on TikTok

Parents across the country are taking to TikTok to share the extravagant Christmas wish lists their children have created. The trend has gained popularity as parents seek community and commiseration in the face of their kids’ over-the-top requests.

The influence of social media on children’s holiday desires is becoming increasingly apparent. According to data from WalletHub, 23% of holiday shoppers make purchases based on products they see on social media. TikTok, in particular, seems to have a significant impact on the items kids are asking for this year.

One TikTok creator, Kameron “KC” Johnson, started sharing his daughters’ Amazon wish lists on his page three years ago. His comedic videos went viral, resonating with parents who could relate to the lengthy, extravagant lists their own children presented. Since then, many parents have joined in, showcasing the outlandish items their kids hope to receive.

Johnson’s videos have become a source of entertainment for both parents and children alike. Some parents even send the videos to their own kids, recognizing the universal experience of kids asking for extravagant gifts. From a box of can-shaped glass cups to a sleeping mask for lips, the requests are as unusual as they are expensive.

The hashtag #kidschristmasgifts has garnered over 104.3 million views on TikTok, highlighting the widespread participation in sharing and discussing these outrageous wish lists. The requests range from high-end skincare products to luxury brands like Ugg and Dyson.

As TikTok continues to shape the desires of younger generations, parents find solace in knowing they are not alone in facing the daunting task of deciphering and fulfilling these viral-driven wishes. Kameron Johnson’s videos serve as a humorous representation of the inner thoughts many parents share during the holiday season – “My daughter has a Christmas list – and I don’t get it.”

While these wish lists may seem excessive, they reflect the influence of social media and viral trends on the desires of today’s youth. As the holiday season approaches, parents will undoubtedly strive to find a balance between their children’s expectations and their own financial limitations.