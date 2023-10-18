Lawsuit Filed Against Snapchat After Children Overdose on Drugs Obtained from App

A group of parents have filed a lawsuit against Snap Inc., the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, after their children allegedly died from overdosing on drugs obtained through the app. The lawsuit claims that the social media platform enables drug dealers to easily reach minors and young adults. In most cases, the children died after ingesting the drugs.

The parents argue that Snapchat’s algorithms are responsible for connecting drug dealers with their children. They believe that the app’s features, such as automatically deleted messages and geolocation functionality, make it attractive to drug dealers. The parents contend that they were unaware of the dangers associated with Snapchat and its potential for facilitating drug transactions.

One parent, Samuel Chapman, described Snapchat as a “dangerous platform” and compared it to a dangerous neighborhood. He emphasized that the responsibility lies with Snapchat’s algorithms rather than the app itself. Another parent, Amy Neville, had regular conversations with her son about the possible dangers of social media, but he still became addicted to drugs obtained from Snapchat.

Snap Inc. has responded to the lawsuit, stating that the company uses cutting-edge technology to keep users safe. They claim to employ proactive measures to identify and remove drug-related content and accounts. They also redirect users searching for drug-related terms to educational resources. Snap Inc. collaborates with law enforcement to aid in investigations and shares information on dealers’ activities across platforms to prevent illegal behavior.

The lawsuit will undergo a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse to determine whether it can proceed. Snap Inc. has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The tragic cases of overdose highlight the ongoing national fentanyl epidemic and the need for platforms like Snapchat to prioritize user safety.

Definitions:

– Snapchat: a messaging app known for its disappearing messages and geolocation functionality.

– Fentanyl: a synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than other opioids and contributes to many overdose deaths.

– Oxycodone: a prescription opioid used to treat pain but can also be abused.

