Seaside Heights Board of Education to Consider Closing Boyd Elementary School

The Seaside Heights Board of Education has voted unanimously in favor of beginning the process to close Hugh J. Boyd Elementary School. The resolution, which aims to merge districts with Toms River, has sparked protests from parents concerned about the impact on student travel and access to services. The move would involve sending elementary students to Toms River East Dover Elementary School and Toms River Intermediate East, resulting in an estimated savings of $2.7 million for both Seaside Heights and Toms River.

While school officials argue that the measure would benefit taxpayers, parents have expressed worries about the potential changes to their children’s education. Many parents in the community, particularly those who work in local restaurants and on the boardwalk, do not drive and fear they would struggle to reach the mainland if there were any issues with their children at school. Bullying concerns have also been raised, with some parents worried about the larger classroom sizes in Toms River schools.

The Seaside Heights Education Association, the teachers’ union at Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary, has voiced deep concern over the rushed nature of the decision-making process. The release of the study assessing the impact of the closure was delayed until just before the Thanksgiving holiday, giving parents little time to review it before the meeting. The union also criticized the school board for holding the meeting in the morning when many parents were busy taking their children to school, limiting public input.

Board members stressed that the decision ultimately rests with the voters of Seaside Heights. However, some parents expressed frustration that they would not have a voice in the matter due to their non-citizen status. This issue affects a significant portion of Seaside Heights’ population, as the district has a robust immigrant population, with approximately 43% of students speaking a language other than English at home.

The closure of Hugh J. Boyd Jr. Elementary represents a significant decision for the Seaside Heights community and its students. The vote to begin the closure process is just a preliminary step, and the final decision will be determined through a potentially months-long process that includes a special election. The approval of the New Jersey Acting Education Commissioner is required before the proposal can be put to a vote.