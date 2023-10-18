Lawsuit filed against Snapchat for allegedly facilitating drug sales to teenagers

A lawsuit has been filed against Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, the relatives of over 65 victims who died from fentanyl overdose. The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s features enable drug sales connecting dealers to young customers and offering anonymity that protects them from legal repercussions. These practices, according to the lawsuit, have contributed to a significant proportion of teenage overdoses.

Teenagers often purchase counterfeit pills, unknowingly laced with Fentanyl, through social media platforms, believing that they are buying prescription drugs like Percocet or Xanax. The families’ lawyer argued that Snapchat’s design, specifically the promise of disappearing messages, has made it easier for drug dealers to operate without fear of law enforcement intervention.

Snapchat has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, citing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This law protects online platforms from being held responsible for the illegal actions of their users.

Counterfeit drugs and the illegal sale of prescription drugs through social media have become growing concerns, particularly among teenagers. The accessibility and anonymity offered platforms like Snapchat make it easier for both buyers and sellers to engage in such transactions.

While social media platforms have implemented measures to combat illegal activities, such as reporting systems and monitoring algorithms, critics argue that more needs to be done to prevent these platforms from becoming facilitators of drug sales.

