Risky Trend Alert: The Dangers of Scalp Popping

Summary: Parents and social media users are being warned about a dangerous trend called ‘scalp popping’ that is spreading on TikTok. Dermatologist Dr Muneeb Shah, also known as the ‘DermDoctor’, cautions against attempting this trend due to the potential health risks involved. Although some believe it can relieve migraines and reduce stress, there is little scientific evidence to support these claims. Dr Shah highlights that scalp popping can lead to hair loss and poses a risk of bleeding. Medical Director, Dr Ross Perry, further emphasizes that this technique can cause tearing, infections, and damage to the hair follicles, as well as potential harm to the neck and head.

Scalp popping, also referred to as hair cracking, has gained popularity on social media platforms. Videos of individuals pulling their hair with force, producing popping sounds, have garnered attention. However, Dr Shah’s warning serves as a reminder for parents to ensure their children’s safety while using social media.

Dr Shah’s TikTok video, which has reached 18.2 million followers, captures his genuine shock and concern as he witnesses this trend. The alarming video has sparked discussions among viewers, with many expressing surprise and concern over the potential hair loss and pain associated with scalp popping.

While the trend may be prevalent in certain regions, it is essential to understand the significant risks involved. Tearings inside the scalp can occur, leading to bleeding and infections. Moreover, the long-term consequences may include hair loss and damage to the hair follicles.

The lack of clinical trials and medical literature supporting scalp popping as a legitimate method for headache relief should also be taken into account. Experts, like Dr Perry, advise against engaging in this technique due to its potential dangers.

In conclusion, it is crucial for parents and social media users to be aware of the risks associated with trends like scalp popping. Prioritizing safety and well-being over viral sensations should always be the focus.