Parents Urged to Protect Children from Distressing Content on Social Media Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Parents of Jewish school students in Australia have been advised to take precautions to safeguard their children from distressing images and videos circulating on social media following Hamas’ recent attack on Israel. In an attempt to pressure Israel into stopping its retaliatory airstrikes, Hamas has taken hostages and threatened to broadcast their executions. Some footage has already emerged showing Hamas kidnapping civilians during an attack at a music festival in Israel. US President Joe Biden claims to have seen confirmed images of children being beheaded the terror group.

Jewish bodies in Australia are urging parents and teachers to be proactive in protecting children from potentially traumatic content on social media platforms. Jewish schools in Sydney have specifically warned parents to be vigilant about their children’s social media usage. Suggestions have been made to delete apps such as TikTok and Instagram to minimize exposure to disturbing content.

Jewish Care Victoria has also provided guidelines on how to address the ongoing conflict with children. They advise parents to be mindful of where and how children receive information and to shield them from distressing images in news or on social media. Parents are encouraged to foster open communication with their children, encouraging them to speak to a trusted adult if they come across something that makes them uncomfortable.

It is essential for parents to monitor their children’s social media activities during this sensitive time to prevent exposure to graphic and distressing material. Taking proactive steps to limit their access to potentially traumatic content can help protect their emotional well-being.

Sources:

– Sydney Morning Herald

– 9news.com.au [Contacted the eSafety Commissioner for comment]

Sources:

– Sydney Morning Herald

– 9news.com.au [Contacted the eSafety Commissioner for comment]