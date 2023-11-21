Social Media Becomes a Go-To Resource for Parenting Advice

Parenting can be a challenging journey, especially during the early years of raising a child. From potty training to breastfeeding, parents often find themselves in search of reliable advice to navigate these milestones. A recent survey the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health reveals that an increasing number of parents are turning to social media platforms to find answers to their parenting questions.

The survey, conducted the University of Michigan, found that four out of five parents are now seeking parenting tips on platforms such as TikTok and Facebook, instead of relying solely on medical professionals. While nearly half of the respondents considered social media sites useful, they also stated that browsing through phone apps or joining online communities was quicker and more convenient than consulting a health professional.

The survey collected data from over 600 parents of children aged four or under. It indicated a significant rise in parents using social media platforms to share their parenting challenges and seek advice, compared to a similar poll conducted in 2015.

According to the survey, the top topics parents seek assistance for on social media include toilet and sleep training, breastfeeding, behavioral problems, vaccination, childcare, and helping their children socialize. The accessibility and abundance of information on these platforms make them an appealing resource for parents.

However, experts caution that not all online parenting content should be considered reliable. Sarah Clark, M.P.H., co-director of the Mott Poll, advises parents to approach online advice with skepticism. While finding camaraderie with other parents can be beneficial, every family’s experience is unique, and what works for one child may not work for another.

The survey also revealed that some parents rely on social media to determine whether a particular issue necessitates a doctor’s visit. Clark suggests that when in doubt, it is best to seek professional medical advice, especially for children under four years old. If in-person visits are challenging, telehealth appointments or online consultations through patient portals can provide a viable alternative.

