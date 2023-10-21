We Hope We’ve Helped Our Children Choose a Life of Faith

In August 2020, our oldest children, Zach and Emma, started their freshman year of high school. Two years later, their brother Matthew joined them. From their early years in kindergarten, we have been discussing with them the world of media and technology, educating them about the risks and benefits that come with it. As they progressed through school, we made deliberate choices about their access to technology.

By the time they reached high school, Zach and Emma were among the few without mobile devices or social media accounts. Their gaming activities were limited to a few simple computer games, setting them apart from their peers. While they interacted with friends on Google chat, it was clear that their high school experience would be different.

Over the months and years, our discussions about technology choices continued. It wasn’t always easy, and disagreements arose. However, we made sure to explain our decisions as parents, emphasizing that we believed these choices were in their best interest. We considered theological, scientific, and experiential perspectives. We sought to compensate for the limitations on their communication arranging alternative activities with peers and families or suggesting different ways to stay connected. This wasn’t always well-received, but we persevered.

Despite their limited access to technology, our children remained engaged in sports, academics, and social functions. They discovered the value of face-to-face interactions and experienced the richness of real-world connections. We hoped that instilling these values, we were helping them resist the superficiality and fleeting trends of our modern world and encouraging them to pursue a life of faith.

In conclusion, as parents, we believe that our deliberate choices regarding our children’s access to technology have allowed them to develop a different perspective on the world and deepen their faith. We have witnessed the benefits of limiting their exposure to the media/tech world and fostering meaningful relationships. Our hope is that they will continue to navigate life with a strong foundation of faith and authentic connection.

