How to Set Up Parental Controls on Amazon Prime Video

In today’s digital age, Amazon Prime Video offers a wide range of entertainment options for viewers of all ages. With shows and movies available at the click of a button, it’s essential for parents to know how to protect their kids from potentially harmful content. In this tutorial, we will walk you through the steps to create individual profiles, set up PINs, and restrict access to mature content on Amazon Prime Video.

To get started, go to www.amazon.com and sign into your account.

Create a Profile

Similar to other streaming platforms, Amazon Prime Video allows users to create individual profiles for different viewers. To create a new profile, click on the “Prime Video” tab located underneath the search bar. Then, hover over your profile name and click “Add New.” In the new profile window, click “Create Profile” and give it a name. You can also toggle on the “Kid’s Profile” option for users ages 12 and under. Remember to click “Save changes” to finalize the profile creation.

Create an Account PIN and Profile PINs

After creating a new profile, it’s important to set a Personal Identification Number (PIN) for non-kid profiles. This prevents unauthorized access to certain profiles. To do this, hover over your profile name, click “Manage Profiles,” and select “Edit Profile.” In the Account PIN and locks section, click “Manage” to create a 5-digit PIN. Once the PIN is created, toggle on “Profile lock” to ensure it can only be accessed with permission. Additionally, you can enable the “Creation and removal lock” to prevent the creation and deletion of non-kid profiles without permission. Remember to click “Save” to save your changes.

Set Maturity Restrictions

To restrict access to mature content, go to “Account & Settings” hovering over your profile name and selecting it from the dropdown menu. Click on the “Restrictions” tab and choose the maximum rating you want the account to have access to under “Viewing restrictions.” You can also select the devices you want these changes to apply to. Keep in mind that Prime Video has some limitations in terms of requiring additional verification for changing these settings, so it’s important to monitor and supervise these settings regularly.

While Amazon Prime Video offers a variety of entertainment options, it’s crucial for parents to take the necessary steps to protect their kids from potentially harmful content. By creating individual profiles, setting up PINs, and applying restrictions, parents can create a safer viewing environment for their children.

Sources:

– https://www.amazon.com/

– Personal knowledge and experience.