Survey Reveals Urban Indian Children Addicted to Social Media and Online Gaming

A recent survey conducted LocalCircles has found that a majority of urban Indian parents believe that their children are addicted to social media, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and online gaming. The survey, which received over 46,000 responses from urban Indian parents, also revealed that one-third of respondents admitted that this addiction is making their children more aggressive.

The survey emphasized the need for a data protection law that ensures mandatory parental consent for children under 18 when joining social media, OTT platforms, and online gaming platforms. In fact, 73% of urban Indian parents surveyed supported this idea. The survey highlighted various negative effects of gadget addiction in children, including impatience, aggression, lack of concentration, memory issues, headaches, eye and back problems, stress, anxiety, communication issues, lethargy, and even depression.

Additionally, the survey revealed that many parents are unaware of the social media, video, and online gaming apps that their children are using. This lack of awareness raises concerns about the potential risks and dangers that children may face online.

The survey also shed light on the amount of time children spend on these platforms. A staggering 61% of urban Indian parents admitted that their children spend an average of three hours or more each day on social media, videos/OTT, and online games. Video/OTT platforms were reported to be the most time-consuming for children (37%), followed closely social media (35%), and online gaming (33%).

In response to these findings, 73% of survey respondents expressed the belief that parental consent should be mandatory for children under 18 when signing up on social media, OTT, and online gaming platforms. This emphasizes the need for stricter regulations and measures to protect young children from the potential risks associated with excessive screen time and online activities.

LocalCircles plans to share the findings of this survey with key stakeholders and ministries to raise awareness about the challenges faced parents and to advocate for better regulations in this area.

Overall, the survey highlights the increasing addiction of young children between the ages of 9-17 to social media, online gaming, and video/OTT platforms. It calls for greater measures to ensure the safety and well-being of children in the digital age.

