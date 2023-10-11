Father Demonstrates Displeasure with Updated Dress Policy at Higley Unified School District

A recent board meeting at the Higley Unified School District took an unexpected turn when a father of four students in the district decided to make a statement about the updated dress policy. Ira Latham stripped down to short shorts and a crop top to illustrate his concerns about the vagueness of the new policy.

The previous dress policy, which had not been revised for over 20 years, restricted students from exposing their chest, abdomen, or midriff. The updated version, however, only prohibits the exposure of underwear. Latham argued that the new policy lacks clarity and guidance for students.

The board voted 3 to 2 in favor of the updated dress policy, emphasizing the need to update various policies to meet the changing needs of the community. They also emphasized the importance of allowing parents and families to have a say in determining what is appropriate for their children, as long as it does not disrupt the school day.

While some parents, such as Anna Van Hoek, a board member who voted against the new rules, believes that allowing students to wear whatever they want to school can interfere with their learning experience. Van Hoek expressed her concern that advocating for children to have fewer clothing options is absurd.

On the other hand, another board member who voted for the updated policy acknowledged that there are varying opinions on the topic of dress codes. The focus of the policy is ultimately to protect the learning environment of students. They emphasized that the parent’s demonstration during the board meeting did not disrupt the proceedings and that the district aims to provide the best educational environment for all students.

The Higley Unified School District’s decision to update the dress policy reflects a broader trend among schools in Arizona, such as those in Queen Creek, Chandler, and Gilbert, to adopt more relaxed dress codes. The aim is to allow teachers to focus on teaching rather than policing students’ attire, as long as it does not cause a disruption.

