Meta Generates Over $500 Million in Ad Revenue from Users Linked to New Hampshire in 2023

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has reported a staggering ad revenue of more than $500 million from users associated with New Hampshire in the current year. These numbers were disclosed in a public release the state Attorney General’s office, as part of their unredacted complaint against Meta Platforms, Inc. and Instagram, LLC.

The state of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit against Meta on October 24, joining forces with a bipartisan coalition of 41 attorneys general from various states. The lawsuit contends that Meta intentionally designed and deployed features on its platforms that have led to addictive behaviors among children and teenagers, causing harm to their mental and physical well-being.

Alongside New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and the District of Columbia are among the eight states that have filed their own suits in state courts. However, certain information, including financial figures, has been shielded from the public eye until now.

Among the eye-opening revelations from the unredacted lawsuit is the disclosure that Meta raked in $542,835,568 in ad revenue from users with ties to New Hampshire alone in 2023. Facebook boasted an impressive 950,475 active monthly users in the state, representing more than 68% of the population, with 34,063 users under the age of 18. Meanwhile, Instagram reported 733,019 active monthly users in New Hampshire, comprising over 52% of the state’s population, including 89,339 users below the age of 18.

Attorney General John Formella expressed his concerns, stating, “The people of New Hampshire can now see that Meta’s own documents acknowledge the harms its platforms inflict on kids. Meta not only knows that its products exploit the vulnerabilities of children’s developing brains, it actively studies the most effective ways to ‘hack’ the brain chemistry of children for profit.” He further added that their efforts to hold Meta accountable and safeguard New Hampshire’s children would continue.

In a statement issued Meta in response to the lawsuit, they expressed disappointment in the attorneys general’s decision to pursue legal action instead of collaborating with industry partners to establish clear and age-appropriate standards for apps used teenagers. Meta, as the world’s largest social media company, with each of its platforms boasting over a billion users, highlighted that it had already introduced more than 30 tools aimed at supporting teens and their families.

