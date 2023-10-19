Motorcycle Skills Competition Winners Surprise Themselves and Go Viral

Two experienced motorcyclists, Lamborn and Linden, were shocked to discover their true skill levels after participating in an advanced training class. As they thought they were already proficient riders, the class helped them realize that there was much more to learn. Despite their initial misconceptions, they recently impressed everyone winning first place in the partner ride at the Keystone State Motorcycle Skills competition.

The viral video of their impressive performance has garnered over 3.6 million views on TikTok. Linden, who leads the Paramus Police Department’s motorcycle unit, is no stranger to motorcycle events and has won awards in previous competitions. Going viral has been an unexpected but positive experience for him.

The annual Keystone State Motorcycle Skills competition is not only a thrilling event but also raises funds for the families of fallen police officers. This year, the competition raised nearly $10,000. Lamborn and Linden met at a similar event years ago and decided to partner up due to their shared riding styles and compatible personalities.

The competition was exceptionally challenging, with narrow lanes that left little margin for error. The bikes used weighed over 850 pounds, adding to the difficulty level. Lamborn emphasized the hours of training and practice needed to make such maneuvers look easy.

Linden, a seasoned rider, stressed the importance of sticking to the basics and not deviating from them. As a police officer, possessing the right skills is crucial when responding to emergencies and riding at high speeds. He mentioned the significance of mastering techniques such as braking and staying alert to keep himself and others safe on the road.

In addition to their victory, Linden was thrilled to have the opportunity to ride through the historic battlefields of Gettysburg. The experience served as a reminder of the sacrifices made those who came before them.

Overall, the achievements of Lamborn and Linden serve as a reminder that there is always room for improvement, even for experienced motorcycle riders. They have shown that continuous training, practice, and adherence to basic skills can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

