Paramount Launches New Free Online TV Service in the UK

Paramount, the US media giant, is set to merge its online TV services in the UK and relaunch a new and improved platform in 2024. The move comes as a response to the growing number of people utilizing the internet for their television viewing. The combined platform will bring together Channel 5’s video-on-demand service, My5, and Pluto TV, a separate online TV service known for its multiple genre-specific “channels.”

Maria Kyriacou, president for broadcast and studios at Paramount International Markets, stated that the decision reflects a significant investment in technology the company. She emphasized the need to adapt to the changing landscape of entertainment consumption, as more individuals are watching TV shows online. The aim is to create a “new, better proposition” that caters to an audience increasingly reliant on IP platforms for their entertainment.

The launch of this new platform is especially timely, as other major streaming providers have witnessed a slowdown in subscriber numbers due to factors such as the cost of living crisis and increased competition. However, Paramount’s service will be ad-funded and free for viewers, aligning with its commitment to being a public-service broadcaster. It will offer a range of exclusive content from Channel 5, as well as on-demand shows and channels from Pluto TV.

The new platform will not only provide a better product for consumers but also offer enhanced personalization and data-enabled advertising. Advertisers will have improved access to data to more effectively target their brand campaigns. Additionally, Paramount aims to bring in TV shows from other providers alongside Channel 5 and Paramount content. The goal is to create a comprehensive destination for audiences who primarily consume content through IP platforms.

Further details about the brand and product will be announced early next year, and the platform intends to continue commissioning local content despite being owned a US studio. The merger of Channel 5’s My5 and Pluto TV marks a significant evolution for Paramount’s free streaming business in the UK.

FAQ

1. Can I access the new Paramount free online TV service in the UK?

Yes, the service will be available to viewers in the UK.

2. Will the new platform be ad-free?

No, the platform will be advertising funded.

3. What content will be available on the new platform?

The platform will offer a range of exclusive content from Channel 5, on-demand shows, and channels from Pluto TV.

4. Will the new platform provide personalized recommendations?

Yes, the new platform aims to offer greater personalization, including recommendations for different shows to watch.

5. Can advertisers benefit from the new platform?

Advertisers will have improved access to data, allowing them to more effectively target their brand campaigns.