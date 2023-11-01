Paramount Global to Merge Pluto TV and My5 for a Cutting-Edge Streaming Experience

Paramount Global has announced its plans to combine its free streaming services, Pluto TV and My5, in the U.K. next year. This strategic move aims to provide audiences with a supersized, free streaming service that offers an extensive range of new and exclusive content. The launch is scheduled for the second half of 2024, with further details about the brand and product set to be unveiled in early 2024.

The combined platform will bring together Channel 5’s broadcast video-on-demand (BVOD) service, My5, with Pluto TV’s leading FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) service. Leveraging Pluto TV’s industry-leading technology platform, the merged platform will offer a seamless viewing experience that combines BVOD, FAST, AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand), and live TV. This allows audiences to enjoy their favorite shows in various ways, from leaning back and catching up on-demand to leaning forward and watching live television.

Pluto TV’s U.K. service currently boasts over 20,000 hours of free content and more than 150 channels featuring content from Paramount and other partners. From iconic characters like Judge Judy Sheindlin and Dog The Bounty Hunter to fan-favorite shows like Catfish and Teen Mum, the platform offers a diverse range of programming to cater to different interests.

By bringing My5’s growing viewership and Channel 5’s success in capturing the U.K. TV audience, Paramount aims to capitalize on the shift towards IP-delivered channels and create a powerful streaming destination. Maria Kyriacou, president of broadcast and studios at Paramount International Markets, expressed excitement about the upcoming launch and the compelling content and user experiences they will be able to offer audiences and advertising partners.

As the market becomes increasingly competitive, Paramount’s merger of Pluto TV and My5 in the U.K. demonstrates their commitment to strategically approaching streaming platforms and the future of streaming. This move aligns with their broader streaming strategy of building an ecosystem, leveraging innovations and investments made Paramount to provide audiences with a one-stop destination for their streaming needs.

