Paramount Announces Restructuring of Streaming Division

Paramount, a major player in the streaming industry, has recently announced a significant restructuring of its streaming operations. The company is combining its product and tech teams, leading to the departure of Rob Gelick, who held the position of Chief Product Officer and played a critical role in the company’s streaming services. Additionally, a few junior staffers will also be exiting alongside Gelick.

As part of this restructuring, Vibol Hou, the current CTO of Paramount Streaming, will be taking on an expanded role. He will now oversee a combined group of product, program, engineering, and operations teams responsible for Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Hou previously served as the CTO of Pluto before it was acquired Viacom, which is now part of Paramount, in 2019.

The decision to reorganize comes after the integration of Showtime with Paramount+ into a single streaming outlet. Over the years, Paramount’s streaming division has grown more complex due to various acquisitions and the consolidation of multiple streaming units. This expansion resulted in a diverse portfolio of streaming outlets, including CBS All Access, Showtime, Pluto, BET+, and free services like CBSN and CBS Sports HQ. The challenge has been aligning these platforms with differing technological infrastructures and business objectives.

Tom Ryan, President, and CEO of Paramount Streaming, shared the reorg news through an internal email. Ryan, who co-founded Pluto and continued to lead the streaming division post-acquisition, expressed gratitude for Gelick’s contributions and highlighted his accomplishments, such as spearheading the launch of CBS All Access and overseeing the rebranding and expansion of Paramount+. Ryan also expressed confidence in the future of Paramount’s streaming platforms, stating his excitement to work with Hou and the rest of the organization to drive further success.

With this restructuring, Paramount aims to identify efficiencies and position itself for continued growth in the ever-evolving streaming landscape.

FAQ

What prompted Paramount’s restructuring of its streaming operations?

The restructuring was prompted the integration of Showtime with Paramount+ and the need to streamline the company’s multiple streaming units.

Who is leaving the company as a result of the restructuring?

Rob Gelick, the Chief Product Officer, and a few junior staffers will be departing the company.

What will Vibol Hou’s expanded role entail?

Vibol Hou, the CTO of Paramount Streaming, will now oversee a combined group of product, program, engineering, and operations teams responsible for Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

What are Paramount’s future plans for its streaming platforms?

Paramount remains confident in the bright future of its streaming platforms and aims to make great things happen as they enter the next phase of streaming.