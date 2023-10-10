Now is the Time for a Star Trek: Enterprise Streaming Movie

The conclusion of Star Trek: Enterprise left fans disappointed, with its final episode receiving criticism for not providing proper closure for the beloved characters. However, with Paramount executives exploring the idea of creating Star Trek streaming movies and Scott Bakula expressing his willingness to return to the franchise, now is the perfect opportunity for the network to revive the world of the first Enterprise.

A streaming movie could serve as a fifth season for Star Trek: Enterprise, picking up where the series left off. There are several reasons why this would be a great move. Bringing back characters like Commander Shran and Trip Tucker, played Jeffrey Combs and Connor Trinneer respectively, would give fans a chance to see their favorite characters in action again. Additionally, audiences want to know what the future holds for T’Pol and the rest of the crew.

Admittedly, there would need to be an explanation for the characters’ aging. However, Star Trek has a track record of finding creative ways to address inconsistencies. Whether it’s a scenario where the entire crew has been frozen in time or they’ve traveled to another time period, there are possibilities for explaining the passage of eighteen years.

The cancellation of Star Trek: Enterprise left behind untapped potential, and the attempt to wrap up the series with its final episode fell short. Therefore, it would be best to disregard the finale and instead pick up where “Terra Prime” left off, employing a solid time jump.

Fans of the franchise aren’t necessarily seeking a “happily ever after.” The desire is to witness the ongoing exploration and the “what happened next” for these characters. Though not all of the original crew may return, the chance to see them again in some form would be greatly appreciated.

With Paramount’s focus on streaming movies within the Star Trek universe, it only makes sense for them to consider reviving an incomplete series like Star Trek: Enterprise.

