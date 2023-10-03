Paramount Pictures Celebrates Mean Girls Day with Free Film on TikTok

In celebration of Mean Girls Day, Paramount Pictures has launched an official TikTok account dedicated to the 2004 film. As part of the festivities, the entire one hour and 47-minute movie has been made available for free on the platform, divided into 23 clips.

Mean Girls Day holds significance among fans of the film due to a memorable scene in which Cady Heron, played Lindsay Lohan, is asked Aaron Samuels, played Jonathan Bennett, what day it is, to which she responds, “It’s Oct. 3.” The bio on the official Mean Girls TikTok account pays homage to this scene with the line, “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

Those who prefer to watch movies in the traditional manner can still access Mean Girls on Paramount+. Additionally, it can be purchased from digital video stores such as Amazon and Apple iTunes. The TikTok account provides links to Paramount’s website, which lists various retailers offering physical and digital versions of the film for purchase.

Mean Girls, written Tina Fey who also co-stars, features an ensemble cast including Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Amy Poehler. The film follows Cady Heron as she navigates the complexities of high school after returning from living in Africa with her zoologist parents. Cady becomes entangled with a clique known as The Plastics, led Regina George, played Rachel McAdams. According to the studio, the film offers a trove of sharp, witty humor that defined a generation, inspired a hit Broadway musical, and introduced numerous catchphrases.

Celebrate Mean Girls Day enjoying the iconic film on TikTok, and join the millions of fans who continue to adore this cult-classic teen movie.

Sources: Paramount Pictures, TikTok