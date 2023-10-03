The Burn Book Goes Digital: “Mean Girls” Takes Over TikTok

Paramount Pictures has taken “Mean Girls” to the digital realm launching an official TikTok page dedicated to the iconic movie. In celebration of “Mean Girls” Day on October 3, TikTokers can now view the entire 2004 movie in short clips on the platform. With 23 clips in total, covering the entire 97-minute film, Paramount aims to generate excitement for the upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical and engage a new generation of fans.

The TikTok page has already gained attention, with lead actress Reneé Rapp, who played the role of Regina George on Broadway and in the upcoming film, boasting 1.5 million followers on the platform. The page’s tagline, “Get in loser, we’re watching the full ‘Mean Girls,'” invites users to indulge in the beloved teen comedy.

The “Mean Girls” movie musical is set to open in theaters on January 12, 2024,passing a streaming release on Paramount+. Co-written Tina Fey, the original film’s screenwriter, and based on the Tony-nominated Broadway show from 2017, the musical movie introduces a new generation of Plastics taking over the high school halls two decades later.

Tina Fey will reprise her role as math teacher Ms. Norbury, and the film will feature Lindsey Lohan in the iconic role of Cady. Additional cast members include Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Tim Meadows, Daniel Franzese, and Amy Poehler from the original “Mean Girls.” The music for the new film will be composed Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey’s husband, with Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne co-directing.

For those who want to relive the classic “Mean Girls” experience, the 2004 film can also be found on Paramount+ or enjoyed for free on YouTube with ads.

