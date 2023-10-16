Paramount Plus Offers Free 30-Day Trial: Try Before You Commit

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access, is giving potential subscribers the opportunity to try out the platform with a free 30-day trial. This comes following the recent release of the highly anticipated “Frasier” revival.

To take advantage of this limited-time deal, all you have to do is select your desired subscription plan at the sign-up screen, enter the promo code FRASIER, and the discount will be automatically applied. However, it’s important to act fast as the offer will expire on December 31.

Paramount Plus has been steadily adding new content since its launch, including prequels to the hit series “Yellowstone” titled “1883” and “1923.” Fans of iconic shows like “iCarly,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” and classics such as “Cheers” and “The Love Boat” will also find plenty to enjoy on the platform.

In addition to a vast selection of CBS shows and live channels, Paramount Plus offers a diverse range of content from networks like MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, Smithsonian, and the Paramount Network. The service is constantly expanding its original programming lineup, with projects in development such as a spinoff of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” a live-action “Dora the Explorer” series, a “Flashdance” television series, and a revival of “Unplugged.”

Paramount Plus currently offers two subscription plans: a “limited commercials” option for $6 per month or $60 annually, and a premium “no commercials” option for $12 per month or $120 annually.

Don’t miss your chance to explore all that Paramount Plus has to offer with a full free month using the promo code FRASIER. Sign up today and embark on a streaming experience filled with entertainment for every taste and preference.

