Get 50% Off Annual Subscriptions for Paramount Plus

Are you feeling the impact of inflation on your budget? If so, you’re not alone. Many people are looking for ways to cut costs, and one way to do that is ditching traditional cable and opting for a streaming service. Paramount Plus is currently offering a promotion that you won’t want to miss: 50% off their annual subscriptions, bringing the price down to just $2.50 per month.

To take advantage of this offer, simply enter the code “FALL” when registering your account. But hurry, because the code expires today, Wednesday, September 20th. Here’s how to sign up for Paramount Plus:

1. Go to the Paramount Plus website.

2. Click the “Try It Free” button.

3. Select your preferred annual plan: the Essential Plan for $2.50 per month or the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan for $5 per month.

4. Enter your user information.

5. On the payment information screen, click “Have a coupon code?” on the right side.

6. Enter the coupon code “FALL” in the promo code box.

7. Enter your payment information.

Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) offers a wide range of channels and content. Some of the popular shows available on the platform include “1883” and the South Park movie “The Streaming Wars.” You can also stream hit CBS shows like “The Good Fight,” “Big Brother,” and “The Amazing Race.” In addition, Paramount Plus is the streaming home for shows like “The Challenge: All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.” You can even watch live TV, including sports and news.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Take advantage of Paramount Plus’ 50% off annual subscriptions before it’s too late!

Source: Ashley Dill, [email protected] (source article not found)